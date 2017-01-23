Goldberg Returns to WWE Raw, Stares Down Brock Lesnar, Undertaker

Fernando Leon/Getty Images

Less than one week before Sunday's Royal Rumble, Goldberg returned to WWE programming Monday night on Raw to provide some final buildup for one of the year's biggest events.

After emerging to a raucous crowd, Goldberg stumbled on his words a few times before discussing his plans to win the Universal Championship.

Paul Heyman interrupted Goldberg before Brock Lesnar emerged to shock the crowd, as WWE Universe shared:

The two megastars came face-to-face, only for the lights to go out. The Undertaker appeared in the middle of the ring, and the trio had a lengthy staredown, via WWE:

After defeating Lesnar in just 86 seconds at Survivor Series in November, Goldberg announced his intention to have one more title run and entered himself into the Royal Rumble match for a shot to become No. 1 contender.

The Beast Incarnate followed suit, and he made his presence felt last week on Raw in his first appearance since the embarrassing loss at Survivor Series.

Lesnar got involved in a brawl with several of the Royal Rumble's top contenders, and he laid out Universal Championship No. 1 contender Roman Reigns with an F-5.

Following that exhibition, WWE hyped Goldberg's impending return:

The 2017 Royal Rumble field is arguably more stacked than ever before, and Goldberg stands out as one of the biggest threats to win because of how strongly he's been booked since coming back to WWE in October.

In addition to his dominant victory over Lesnar, Goldberg has gotten the better of most Superstars he has encountered.

That includes fellow Rumble contender Braun Strowman, who was felled by a double spear from Goldberg and Reigns on Raw a couple of weeks ago.

Although Goldberg has the Universal Championship in his sights, much of the focus leading up to the Royal Rumble has been on his rivalry with The Conquerer. Fans have assumed since Survivor Series that another encounter between Goldberg and Lesnar is in the cards, and if that does occur, a Rumble win may not be in the 50-year-old's future.

Eliminating Goldberg would represent a major coup for any Superstar on the roster, but the likeliest scenario seems to be Lesnar tossing him out or perhaps the two future Hall of Famers eliminating each other in a fit of rage.

Based on the positive reaction since his return and the buzz it would create, though, Goldberg is a candidate to outlast the 29 other Superstars until proven otherwise.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.