Alexander Isak and 10 Other Teens Around Europe Real Madrid Should Be Looking at

A transfer ban is a minor detail when it comes to future planning for a football team; just as Barcelona secured deals for players to register them once their ban ended a year ago, so too are Real Madrid looking to make moves and ensure the finest youngsters on the continent come their way.

Marca report the Spanish club are ready to finalise a move for Swedish prodigy Alexander Isak, the AIK striker who has earned comparisons with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, among others.

Here we scour Europe for an additional 10 teenage talents, any of whom could go on to grace the shirt for Los Blancos...and who will surely cost double or treble their current value within a couple of years, if teams opt to wait.

