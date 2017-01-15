Dion Lewis vs. Texans: Stats, Highlights and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis was becoming one of the league's most dangerous offensive threats in 2015 before a torn ACL sidelined him for over a year.

In case anyone forgot what he was capable of during his absence that lasted until Week 11 of the 2016 regular season, Lewis reminded everyone just how good he can be during the Patriots' 34-16 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round on Saturday night:

Dion Lewis Stats: AFC Divisional Round Rush Yards Rush TD Catches Yds. Rec. TD Kick Returns Yds. KR TD 13 41 1 2 23 1 3 124 1 ESPN.com

Lewis accrued a combined 188 total yards in his postseason debut and got it started with a 13-yard scoring reception from quarterback Tom Brady with 9:27 left in the first quarter.

After the Texans strung together a 14-play, 62-yard drive that resulted in a field goal, Lewis destroyed any momentum the visitors gained on the ensuing kickoff, via the NFL:

It wasn't all perfect for the fourth-year back, though, as he fumbled away a kick return during the second quarter with New England up 14-6.

With a short field, the Texans scored their first and only touchdown of the night. Lewis seemed to focus on that more than the positives after the game, via Tom Leyden of Fox 25 Boston:

Dion Lewis said this was one of his worst games ever. "I'm supposed to do the good stuff." #Patriots — Tom Leyden (@TomLeyden) January 15, 2017

The Patriots scored 10 unanswered points to reopen a comfortable advantage, which allowed Lewis to put the game away with a one-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter to make it a 31-16 game.

It was his third score of the night in a historic third different way:

Dion Lewis with a playoff first. pic.twitter.com/OK4vAXKbPS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2017

His night even drew the mild adoration of head coach Bill Belichick, via Zack Cox of NESN:

Belichick on Dion Lewis: "He's worked extremely hard. There's no question about that." Three TDs tonight. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 15, 2017

Fellow Patriots rusher LeGarrette Blount was a bit more animated in describing his backfield partner, via Henry McKenna of USA Today:

LeGarrette Blount on Dion Lewis: "You know he's a beast." — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 15, 2017

It might not have been the most dominating performance on Saturday night given New England's three turnovers, but having a playmaker like Lewis who can take a game over in a blink of an eye is just another weapon whom either the Kansas City Chiefs or Pittsburgh Steelers will have to worry about in the AFC Championship Game.