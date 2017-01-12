Klay Thompson Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Warriors

Klay Thompson is still signed through the next two years after the 2016-17 season, but that hasn't stopped the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter from looking ahead to his future in the Bay Area.

Continue for updates.

Thompson Comments on Desire to Stay with Warriors

Thursday, Jan. 12

In an interview on the NBA A to Z podcast (h/t USA Today's Sam Amick), Thompson said he doesn't envision playing anywhere else:

I try not to think that far ahead, but I'd love to be here for as long as I can. What we've built here is so special, and I love living in the Bay Area, so that would be a huge priority of mine … I just feel like if I play hard and work hard every day, I'll get rewarded no matter what I do, so I'm not going to get caught up with the numbers and how much money I could potentially make because it'll all come around. You've just got to stay humble and be appreciative of what I have. And if I keep working this hard, I'll be rewarded.

Thompson's numbers have dipped slightly since Kevin Durant arrived in the offseason. He's averaging 21.3 points per game (down from 22.1 in 2015-16), while he's shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc (down from 42.5 percent last year).

Speaking with ESPN.com's Ethan Sherwood Strauss, Thompson played down any adverse impact Durant's presence had on his performance: "So last year I struggled, then I went on a tear, so it's just like any other season. Obviously we have different players, but I'm still getting the shots I always got before he was here, so it's not on Kevin at all."

While the Warriors will be able to go above the salary cap to give Thompson a max deal in 2019, general manager Bob Myers will have to consider the rest of the team. Stephen Curry is a free agent this summer, while Durant can opt out of his current deal after a year. Draymond Green's contract runs until 2020.

Retaining all four of those players on deals at or near their respective market values will leave Myers little wiggle room to fill out the rest of the squad.

While unlikely, the idea of Thompson leaving Golden State isn't unthinkable. At one point in their respective careers, LeBron James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Durant spurning the Oklahoma City Thunder or Dwyane Wade leaving the Miami Heat all would've seemed crazy.

Should the Warriors win another title or two before Thompson hits free agency, he could potentially relish the opportunity to play a starring role on a new team, having accomplished all he can in Golden State.