Kevin Garnett Hired by Clippers as Consultant: Latest Details and Reaction

The Los Angeles Clippers have hired former NBA power forward Kevin Garnett as a consultant, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times and Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.

The Clippers also shared a video Wednesday of Garnett working out with the team's big men, which will be his role in Los Angeles:

For Garnett, 40, it's a reunion with head coach Doc Rivers, who coached him with the Boston Celtics for six seasons, including the team's 2007 title-winning campaign.

In total, Garnett spent 21 seasons as an NBA player in stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He was a 15-time All-Star, a four-time All-NBA first-team selection, the 2003-04 Most Valuable Player and the 2007-08 Defensive Player of the Year.

In Los Angeles, he'll work with talented big men Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Marreese Speights and Luc Mbah a Moute. Jordan in particular seems thrilled to have him aboard, per Andrew Han of ESPN.com:

Amazing. Amazing. Amazing. Besides him cussing me out, we played against each other. He's a great spirit and a great basketball mind, a Hall of Fame guy. Someone I looked up to coming up and even playing against. So any pointers he can give me, or tips, it's great. I just want to be a student when he's here. He's one of the main reasons why I talk so much, talk so loud when I'm out there. Because when I'm watching film of him or playing against him, the presence that he has -- on both ends of the floor -- is something that's contagious. And you want take things from that from people like that, especially if that's already in their personality.

The Clippers remain one of the lone threats in the Western Conference to potentially unseat the Golden State Warriors. Having an experienced veteran like Garnett to offer guidance to the team's bigs will be an asset for the Clippers as they chase a title.

