5 Real Madrid Players Who Deserve More 1st-Team Chances in 2017

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been a star in the first half of the season—but it's back to bench duty for him now after Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric all recovered from their respective injuries.

It's not an exaggeration to say Real would not be where they are right now—top of the table, still unbeaten this season—if it weren't for Kovacic stepping up in a big, big way and filling the gaps in the centre of the park.

Whether in a two- or three-man midfield, he was excellent defensively, mature in his buildup work and managed to bridge the divide between middle and attacking thirds of the pitch despite a lack of cohesion elsewhere.

Kovacic has played over 1,200 minutes already this season for Madrid, and Zidane should reward his vast improvement from last term by ensuring Kovacic remains a regular on the teamsheet, whether that's with a single regular role or else by rotating the usual trio to give the No. 16 equal opportunity to impress.

A minor injury at the start of the year will hamper him somewhat, and he'll have to bide his time for the next chance, but when he does get it—and inevitably take it—Zidane cannot keep treating him as a back-up.