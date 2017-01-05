5 Real Madrid Players Who Deserve More 1st-Team Chances in 2017

5 Real Madrid Players Who Deserve More 1st-Team Chances in 2017
Real Madrid will be aiming to make 2017 just as memorable as the last calendar year, during which they won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup and embarked on their club-record unbeaten run.

Zinedine Zidane has players at his disposal who are certainly capable of emulating or even improving upon those achievements, but his job is to make sure each member feels involved enough to perform at a high level when picked—even if they're not regulars in the starting XI.

Several of the squad might feel they should be in the side more often than has been the case, and in 2017, there are five in particular who could be rewarded with more regular game time to one extent or another.

