Dez Bryant Suffers Ankle Injury During Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Jason Garrett told reporters after the game, according to the Dallas Morning News' Damon R. Marx.

Bryant played down the severity of the injury, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News and Jane Slater of NFL Network:

Bryant is no stranger to injuries. He missed three games last season with a hairline fracture in his knee, suffered during the Cowboys' Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears.

The former All-Pro also missed seven games in 2015 due to a broken bone in his foot that required surgery.

Bryant has struggled to break out in 2017. The 29-year-old is averaging a career-low 11.4 yards per reception and doesn't have a single 100-yard receiving game so far this season.

The offense is well-stocked at wide receiver with Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams and Brice Butler. Still, Bryant is a dynamic talent who elevates the performance of everyone around him.

Starting quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of the Dallas offense would be much better off is Bryant's ankle injury is as minor as he indicated.