Vince McMahon Expected to Spend $500 Million to Finance XFL

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

As Vince McMahon prepares to relaunch the XFL, the WWE chairman is figuring out the financial aspects of the project.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, McMahon is expected to spend more than $500 million over the first three seasons of the league's existence.

Rovell noted back in December 2017 that McMahon sold about $100 million worth of WWE shares to "primarily to fund a separate entity from the Company, Alpha Entertainment LLC, which Mr. McMahon established to explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football."

As it turns out, $100 million is not even close to enough to cover the cost of starting up the league. XFL commissioner Oliver Luck—the father of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck—admitted as much.

"People were focused on the $100 million, but the truth is that doesn't even get us to the 20-yard line," Luck told Rovell.

The costs of running the league add up. Luck revealed to Rovell that the average salary is estimated to be $75,000, and each team will be made up of 40 players. And beyond salaries, the league has to take care of its players from a medical standpoint, with insurance premiums reportedly north of $10 million.

It's a big investment for McMahon and Co. to make in the league, but after the first stint lasted just one season, they are committed to making it last this time around. That means making the financial commitment to make sure it runs smoothly.

The reboot of the XFL is expected to be ready to go in 2020. Eight teams will each play a 10-game schedule during the inaugural season.