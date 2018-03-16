Kevin Durant Out at Least 2 Weeks After Rib Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kevin Durant is the latest Golden State Warriors star to be sidelined by an injury.

The 2014 NBA MVP had already been ruled out of Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to sore ribs, but it apparently isn't only a day-to-day injury. According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Durant will miss at least two weeks due to an incomplete rib cartilage fracture.

Durant explained to reporters Friday how he suffered the injury, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

Here's a look at the play described:

Luckily, Durant does not need to undergo surgery, as he should heal with rest.

Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) are already out of action due to injuries.

Earlier this season, Durant missed time due to a sprained ankle and a right calf strain. However, he had played in each of Golden State's past 27 games heading into Friday.

The 2017 NBA Finals MVP is enjoying another fine season, averaging 26.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.

While having Durant, Curry and Thompson each sidelined by injuries is hardly ideal, Golden State can do without them for the rest of the regular season. The Warriors have already clinched their fourth straight Pacific Division title and are all but locked into a top-two seed for the postseason at 52-16. They may not catch the Houston Rockets for the No. 1 seed, but home-court advantage isn't crucial for the defending champions.

Instead, Golden State's top priority over the next month is to get everyone healthy for the playoffs.