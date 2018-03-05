Aldon Smith Released by Raiders After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders announced Monday they released linebacker Aldon Smith.

San Francisco police named Smith as a suspect in an alleged domestic violence incident on Saturday night, according to NFL.com. The 28-year-old reportedly fled the scene, and police want to bring him in for questioning.

He hasn't played an NFL snap since the 2015 season.

According to TMZ Sports, he checked himself into rehab Monday with the help of fiancee Shawna McKnight, who said she was the other party involved in the incident.

"I wish the BEST for Aldon," McKnight told TMZ. "And I'm scared for his life with his addiction. I cannot comment on the altercation, but I can tell you I love him and so happy he turned to my family who considers him family and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs."

Smith was an All-Pro linebacker at the start of his career, totaling 33.5 sacks in his first two seasons with the 49ers. However, his career has been derailed by off-field issues.

He was released by San Francisco in 2015 after being arrested for DUI and hit-and-run charges, but he found a new home in Oakland. He played in nine games in 2015 before being suspended for a year by the NFL.

While he remained under contract with the Raiders, he was investigated for a domestic violence complaint in 2017. He has not been reinstated by the league, and it seems unlikely another team will give him a chance until he can get an OK from the NFL.