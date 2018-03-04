Aldon Smith Being Sought by Police After Domestic Violence Incident

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Aldon Smith, who last appeared in an NFL regular-season game for the Oakland Raiders in 2015, is the suspect in a domestic violence incident.

According to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco Police confirmed they are searching for Smith after the events that unfolded Saturday evening. Police found a victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, although the suspect, identified as Smith, fled the scene.

Smith seemingly addressed the situation in a cryptic Instagram post:

This is far from the first time Smith has been linked to an off-field incident.

Bair noted the San Francisco 49ers released Smith following a run-in with the law in August 2015 that saw him charged with misdemeanor DUI, hit-and-run and vandalism. That came after he was suspended nine games in 2014 for violating the league's substance-abuse and personal-conduct policies when he pleaded no contest to possessing illegal assault weapons and driving under the influence.

Smith also cooperated with a domestic violence allegation in February 2017, per Bair.

"Smith is currently banished from the NFL as a repeat offender of the league's substance abuse program," Bair wrote. "... He applied for reinstatement in Oct. 2016, and was eligible to play the following month. [NFL Commissioner Roger] Goodell has not reviewed that application, which stipulates he remain in good standing with the substance abuse policy."

Despite the repeated issues, there was a time when Smith was one of the most promising young pass-rushers in the league.

San Francisco selected him with the seventh overall pick out of Missouri in 2011, and he racked up 14 sacks as a rookie and a head-turning 19.5 in his second year. He followed with 8.5 sacks in his third season but played just seven games for the 49ers in 2014 and nine games for the Raiders in 2015 with legal issues looming.