Twitter Erupts as Anthony Davis Records 53 Points, 18 Rebounds in Pelicans Win

Twitter Erupts as Anthony Davis Records 53 Points, 18 Rebounds in Pelicans WinFebruary 26, 2018
The New Orleans Pelicans allowed 116 points to the Phoenix Suns at the Smoothie King Center on Monday but still walked away with a nine-point victory thanks to the individual brilliance of Anthony Davis.
The big man destroyed the Suns with 53 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and five blocks while shooting 16-of-29 from the field and setting a career-high with 21 made free throws on 26 attempts, according to the Advocate's Christian Boutwell.
He also tied an NBA record in the process, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats & Info):
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Anthony Davis joins Bob McAdoo as the only players with 50 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks since blocks were tracked in 1973-74. via @EliasSports https://t.co/KFmDBODs6a2018-2-27 03:34:48
Twitter naturally reacted to his monster game, starting with his own team:
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ANTHONY. DAVIS. FIFTY. POINTS. #DoItBig https://t.co/Jk7yuuf5FL2018-2-27 03:22:00
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Oh, ya know. Just another FORTY POINT NIGHT for @AntDavis23. #DoItBig https://t.co/KRMReXaq1b2018-2-27 02:58:16
New Orleans is now 34-26 and within 1.5 games of the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference even though it is playing without the injured DeMarcus Cousins, who was lost for the season with an Achilles injury.
Davis' greatness is the primary reason the Pelicans are not only winning but also competing with some of the best teams in the league in a tight Western Conference playoff race.
Monday's performance tied a record, as pointed out in the aforementioned ESPN tweet, but it was also more of the same in a pattern of dominant statistical performances:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Anthony Davis has his 5th 40-point, 10-rebound game in February, the most over a calendar month in the past 35 seasons. https://t.co/nZXucMjlvr2018-2-27 03:05:55
StatMuse @statmuse
50-point, 15-rebound games in the last 17 years Anthony Davis—3 Rest of NBA combined—3 https://t.co/DpcXu2UY8K2018-2-27 03:23:05
Davis is a five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team selection, so basketball fans have grown accustomed to seeing him stuff the stat sheet throughout his career. Still, his play entering the stretch run of this season has propelled the Pelicans as a true contender in the West and will surely give top-seeded squads in the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets pause when evaluating the postseason landscape.
Even those teams would have their hands full trying to stop Davis throughout a best-of-seven series.
He wasn't without some minor flaws against the Suns, though, as Twitter pointed out in tongue-in-cheek fashion:
Zach Harper @talkhoops
AD only has one steal tonight, huh? Pathetic2018-2-27 03:23:31
Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay
Anthony Davis just missed 2 layups on one possession. He's bad.2018-2-27 03:23:08
Here are the best of some of the other reactions:
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The only real debate for Anthony Davis is if he is voted All-NBA first team as a C or PF. Would have a financial impact on the 76ers and Joel Embiid.2018-2-27 02:59:55
Zach Harper @talkhoops
Look, this Anthony Davis game is great and all but Emeka Okafor has 14 points in 18 minutes in the year of our lord 2018!2018-2-27 03:05:04
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Anthony Davis has fouled out THREE Suns players2018-2-27 03:17:13
Christopher Walder @WalderSports
Is ... umm ... Anthony Davis the second-best player in the NBA????2018-2-27 03:17:38
New Orleans has now won six games in a row and continues climbing up the standings. It will be put to the test Wednesday when it hits the road to face the Spurs in a head-to-head showdown that will directly impact the race for the No. 3 seed.
If Davis plays like he did Monday, the Pelicans will likely be in position to steal a win on the road and continue their streak.
