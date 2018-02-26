Twitter Reacts to Roman Reigns' Win, Other WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 34 implications defined the night in the T-Mobile Center in Paradise, Nevada. WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 was a huge show for Monday Night Raw with promises of vicious warfare inside the dangerous Chamber.

Talk coming into the night focused on the Chamber matches as well as the contract signing of Ronda Rousey, with so many stars potentially setting their 'Mania destinies. Most were certain of what would come of this show based on the card.

Many of those expectations were met for better or worse, and predicted winners emerged from both Chamber matches.

However, there were more than a few surprises along the way while some true standout performances had everyone buzzing.

Roman Reigns' Inevitable Victory

Rumors started swirling immediately after WrestleMania 33 that the 2018 showpiece's main event would be Brock Lesnar vs. Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. The two men who toppled The Undertaker at 'Mania would fight for the second time on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Given Reigns has always been a contentious figure, not many fans were excited for this clash especially as it slowly began to feel inevitable. When The Big Dog lost the men's Royal Rumble this year, there was a glimmer of hope.

However, Elimination Chamber set the inevitable story back on track. Reigns defeated the nearly unstoppable Braun Strowman and ended up standing tall as the man to potentially topple The Beast.

For many reasons, fans were not happy, while WWE just paraded out the headline match:

Fans who voiced their displeasure at this loss, perhaps especially because they all saw it coming, included broadcaster Robert Flores and entertainer Ronald Funches:

The match did not help satiate any concerns with a heavy focus on stars who were not Reigns. In particular, the match emphasized Strowman who went on an unbelievable tear throughout the Chamber. The Pittsburgh Tribune's Justin LaBar may have had the most moderate response:

This may have been inevitable, but WWE booking did not help matters. On a brighter note, it did lead to a memorable run that should be remembered far past even the Showcase of the Immortals.

Strowman's Record-Setting Dominance

It is difficult to cover the Chamber match without talking about Strowman. The Monster Among Men may have entered sixth of the seven competitors, but he defined the contest from there until the end.

He eliminated nearly the entire field of all-stars with powerslams. He took an onslaught of signature moves from everyone but refused to stay down. He would personally eliminate five Superstars which, as WWE Stats put it even before the fifth, is a Chamber record:

Numbers are valuable, but it was even more impressive to just watch The Monster in action. From his shocking speed to inhuman strength, it was the best Strowman has looked in an impressive career to date. Everyone was in awe of his power:

Moreover, Sunday night put over just how important Strowman has become to the product. As WWE Creative Humor put it, who would have believed John Cena would lose a match to a single powerslam, especially in such an important contest?

No one knows what the future holds for Strowman, but it can't be anything but bright.

Rousey Takes Out Her Bosses

In her first night as an official member of Monday Night Raw, Rousey certainly made an impact though it took some time for her to sell herself to fans with her promo skills.

Journalist Scott Fishman mentioned she might need a manager:

The whole segment heated up as Raw general manager Kurt Angle revealed the conniving nature of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who had seemingly come out to greet Rousey as happy bosses.

While Rousey struggled on the mic, she was far more natural staring down her likely future rivals.

Writer David Bixenspan showcased how the story had already begun to incorporate her real-world losses in UFC:

The segment ended with an impressive exclamation mark when Rousey turned her suspicions at the married coupled into anger and threw Hunter through a table. She then turned to McMahon, who slapped the former UFC star but ran off when Rousey glared at her.

It was a fun moment that clearly showcased the future for Rousey whose opponents on the Grandest Stage of Them All are now all but confirmed.

Fans had different reactions including 205 Live's new general manager, who was a little worried about his performers getting physical with him:

Bleacher Report's Ryan Dilbert put it best in describing the whole segment in its entirety:

Banks Cheats Her Friend But Still Loses

While Rousey was setting her eyes on the future, the current top women on Raw fought inside the Elimination Chamber for the first time. Alexa Bliss defended her championship against five other women and emerged victorious to guarantee her spot at 'Mania.

No one was more clearly the focus of the match though than Sasha Banks especially after The Boss again turned her back on best friend Bayley when the opportunity arose.

Many got Disney imagery out of the moment Banks knocked Bayley off the top of a pod:

Ultimately, though, it did not pay off, and it led to a fascinating parallel as Banks took in her loss at the door to the Chamber as Bliss bragged about her win:

Many of WWE's top female stars were quick to heap praise on the match that told a compelling story and had an epic home stretch with the final three women inside the Chamber.

Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella and NXT's Zelina Vega were just two of the many enthralled:

As an opening act to Elimination Chamber, the women stole the show. It took almost the entire night for anyone to build as much excitement as this opening bout.

Asuka and Nia Jax Remain Dominant

If it wasn't clear from the recap, this was a night best defined by the women. While there were a few other matches on this card, the only other stars who emerged looking better after leaving the show were Asuka and Nia Jax.

In their physical battle, Jax dominated proceedings, and Asuka put her over massively. While The Empress of Tomorrow emerged victorious, she was left lying because of the punishment she took during the match and after.

Soon-to-be Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley was quick to praise the booking:

With both women now likely looking to WrestleMania, Asuka's ticket is still guaranteed, and everyone is excited to see what the Japanese Superstar will do next.

Wrestle Rap's Emilio Sparks was just one of many to applaud her, putting her up among the best wrestlers in the world, male or female:

Leaving the night, many will likely be frustrated about the situation with Raw's male main event scene, but it is better to look on the bright side.

As FanSided put it, the women's division continues to take over Raw with some fantastic performances:

No matter what happens next, Raw has set up many potentially excellent matches for the Showcase of the Immortals, and everyone can only hope stars continue to shine through.