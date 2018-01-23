Report: Isaiah Thomas Led Charge Against Kevin Love in Cavs Team Meeting

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2018

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers players, from left, LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Love, JR Smith and Jae Crowder take a break during a review in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Frustrated by their recent poor play in a season where their NBA title hopes seem to be slipping away, the Cavaliers held an emotional pre-practice meeting on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in hopes of clearing the air. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas reportedly "led the charge" against power forward Kevin Love during the Cavs' team meeting Monday.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News passed along the update Tuesday after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported details of the "fiery" discussion during which players expressed displeasure with Love's decision to leave Saturday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder early with an illness before missing Sunday's practice.

Cavaliers superstar LeBron James refused to shed any light on the situation when asked about it before Tuesday night's clash with the San Antonio Spurs.

"I don't want to talk about it," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Love said he wished information from the team meeting was kept behind closed doors but noted he didn't feel singled out while the players tried to clear the air, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

"Did I feel like a target? I think everybody, most people, were a target," he said. "We're trying to figure this thing out. People hold themselves to a very high standard on this team and we're a team that can compete at the highest level."

It's the latest sign of dysfunction for the 27-18 Cavs, who are now closer to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference (five games) than the top seed (six games).

Yet, Wojnarowski noted the meeting "could have a positive impact on what has become an increasingly fractured locker room."

Love said Monday he's expecting to play Tuesday.

Related

    Steph Won't Participate in 3-Point Shootout, Klay Will

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Won't Participate in 3-Point Shootout, Klay Will

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Buss: Walton Will Be Lakers Coach Through Offseason

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buss: Walton Will Be Lakers Coach Through Offseason

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyle Kuzma Dominant as Lakers Shock Celtics

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyle Kuzma Dominant as Lakers Shock Celtics

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Lue on Lineup: 'I'm Going to Make a Change'

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Lue on Lineup: 'I'm Going to Make a Change'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report