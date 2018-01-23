Report: Isaiah Thomas Led Charge Against Kevin Love in Cavs Team Meeting

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas reportedly "led the charge" against power forward Kevin Love during the Cavs' team meeting Monday.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News passed along the update Tuesday after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported details of the "fiery" discussion during which players expressed displeasure with Love's decision to leave Saturday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder early with an illness before missing Sunday's practice.

Cavaliers superstar LeBron James refused to shed any light on the situation when asked about it before Tuesday night's clash with the San Antonio Spurs.

"I don't want to talk about it," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Love said he wished information from the team meeting was kept behind closed doors but noted he didn't feel singled out while the players tried to clear the air, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

"Did I feel like a target? I think everybody, most people, were a target," he said. "We're trying to figure this thing out. People hold themselves to a very high standard on this team and we're a team that can compete at the highest level."

It's the latest sign of dysfunction for the 27-18 Cavs, who are now closer to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference (five games) than the top seed (six games).

Yet, Wojnarowski noted the meeting "could have a positive impact on what has become an increasingly fractured locker room."

Love said Monday he's expecting to play Tuesday.