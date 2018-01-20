David Wright Unsure of Future Amid Multiple Back, Neck Injuries

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

New York Mets third baseman David Wright isn't sure what his future in Major League Baseball looks like, due to a string of neck and back injuries.

"It really hurts to say this, but I obviously can't be relied on to go out there and do what I've done throughout my career," Wright told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "That is a tough thing to say."

Wright has only played 75 games over the past three seasons, including missing the entire 2017 campaign. His problems last year started in spring training, when he was diagnosed with a shoulder impingement.

That came after Wright had surgery on his back and neck during the 2016 season. The seven-time All-Star also had surgical procedures on his back and shoulder within one month of each other late last year.

"Everything is a concern for me," Wright told DiComo about his current physical state. "I haven't progressed to the point where I'll know how it feels to throw a baseball until we get closer to spring. I certainly don't know how the back is going to hold up."

Wright is under contract to the Mets through 2020. His last appearance in a professional game was on Aug. 26 as part of a rehab stint at High-A St. Lucie that ended after three games due to injuries.

The Mets will likely start this season with Asdrubal Cabrera and Matt Reynolds as their options at third base if Wright is unable to play.