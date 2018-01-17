Rajon Rondo: Ray Allen Will Be Invited to 2008 Celtics Reunion

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo said Tuesday that all players from the 2008 Boston Celtics championship team will be invited to their reunion vacation during the summer.

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Rondo confirmed there will be no exceptions, meaning guard Ray Allen will be invited as well.

Many of Allen's former Celtics teammates took exception with his decision to leave Boston and sign with the rival Miami Heat in 2012, which has left Allen on shaky footing with the 2008 championship alumni.

In March 2017, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated profiled the disdain some Celtics players still hold for Allen.

At that time, Rondo explained why Allen wouldn't be invited to the championship anniversary vacation, saying: "I asked a couple of the guys. I got a no, a no head shake."

An anonymous Celtics player told Spears that Allen "left for the enemy."

Despite the hard feelings, Paul Pierce seemed to call for a truce in September 2017 when he posted the following photo of himself with Allen on Instagram:

Along with Pierce and Kevin Garnett, Allen was part of the Celtics' "Big Three" that helped Boston return to championship glory. In five seasons with the Celtics, he averaged 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

He won a championship in his first season with the Heat and nailed a key three-pointer in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs that year to help stave off elimination and force a Game 7, which Miami won.

Allen is tops in NBA history in three-point field goals made and 24th in scoring, making him a clear Hall of Fame candidate.