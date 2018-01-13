LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Held Scoreless in Lithuanian League Debut

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2018

US basketball players LiAngelo Ball (L) and Lamelo Ball takes part in their first training session in Prienai, Lithuania, where they will play for the Vytautas club on January 5, 2018. Basketball-crazed Lithuania welcomed LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, the two youngest sons of flamboyant Los Angeles entrepreneur LaVar Ball who recently made headlines due to a feud with US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Petras Malukas (Photo credit should read PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images)
PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball were held scoreless in their Lithuanian league debut Saturday, as Prienu Vytautas fell 95-86 to BC Lietkabelis.

According to Sportando, the Ball brothers combined to miss all seven of their shot attempts in almost 15 minutes of play:

The drop in production was sharp for LiAngelo and LaMelo in comparison to their debuts, against the Zalgiris reserve team as part of the Big Baller Brand Challenge on Tuesday.

They combined for 29 points in that game, but Lietkabelis represented a significant step up in competition, as it finished as runner-up in Lithuania's top professional league, the LKL, last season.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

