LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Held Scoreless in Lithuanian League Debut

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball were held scoreless in their Lithuanian league debut Saturday, as Prienu Vytautas fell 95-86 to BC Lietkabelis.

According to Sportando, the Ball brothers combined to miss all seven of their shot attempts in almost 15 minutes of play:

The drop in production was sharp for LiAngelo and LaMelo in comparison to their debuts, against the Zalgiris reserve team as part of the Big Baller Brand Challenge on Tuesday.

They combined for 29 points in that game, but Lietkabelis represented a significant step up in competition, as it finished as runner-up in Lithuania's top professional league, the LKL, last season.

