Manchester City Transfer News: City, Arsenal Reportedly Keen on Cristian Pavon

ALEJANDRO PAGNI/Getty Images

Boca Juniors' Cristian Pavon is reportedly attracting the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool. Yet Manchester City and Arsenal have the best chance to sign the 21-year-old star, who has a release clause worth £32.5 million, according to Calciomercato (h/t TalkSport.com).

City and Arsenal showing interest has only increased the line of suitors keen on Pavon. Serie A side Inter Milan and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also run the rule over the player, per TalkSport.

A gifted young forward, Pavon makes a particularly intriguing target for City. Manager Pep Guardiola's squad is already loaded with talent in attacking areas, with Gabriel Jesus and Pavon's fellow Argentinian Sergio Aguero giving City arguably the best strike partnership in the Premier League.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Guardiola has also made excellent use of wide forwards Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling this season. Sterling in particular has excelled, scoring 13 goals in all competitions and opening talks over a new contract, according to Sky Sports News.

On the surface, it would seem the last thing Guardiola needs is yet another forward to add to his ranks. He may make an exception in Pavon's case, though.

The youngster is quick, technically gifted and decisive when a chance comes his way. Those qualities are perfectly suited to the free-flowing and possession-based game Guardiola preaches at City.

Having sold Nigeria international striker Kelechi Iheanacho in the summer, Guardiola may look to add a precocious reserve behind Aguero and Jesus.

ALEJANDRO PAGNI/Getty Images

However, City may find it tough to land Pavon, with Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness) noting how the player is unlikely to quit Boca before "the end of 2018."

Guardiola scored big the last time he went to South America for a talented young striker, signing Jesus in 2016. It's in City's interests to continue monitoring Pavon and stay positioned to beat the competition to his signature.