Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Giants 'Favorites' to Land Marlins Star

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly leading the pack in trade discussions with the Miami Marlins for 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

That's according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, who reports the St. Louis Cardinals are still a factor in the talks.

Craig Mish of SiriusXM Radio reported Monday that the Giants and Marlins discussed one trade proposal that would send Stanton and second baseman Dee Gordon to San Francisco for second baseman Joe Panik, minor league pitcher Tyler Beede and minor league outfielder Chris Shaw.

Shaw and Beede are San Francisco's second- and third-ranked prospects, respectively, per MLB.com. Both players finished last season in Triple-A.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday that the Cardinals made a formal offer for Stanton, though he didn't include details.

Stanton's contract includes a full no-trade clause, giving him the ability to veto a potential deal to any team. He's signed through 2027 with a club option for 2028 and is owed $295 million over the next 10 years, per Spotrac.

Just 28 years old, Stanton won his first NL MVP award in 2017 after hitting .281/.376/.631 with 59 home runs and 132 RBI.