Manchester United Transfer News: Arthur Melo Eyed in Latest Rumours

MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Gremio midfielder Arthur Melo, who is also being eyed by the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

According to the Daily Mail's Simon Jones, the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the creative midfielder, who has helped his side reach the Copa Libertadores final.

The 21-year-old is yet to feature for Brazil beyond under-17 and under-20 level, but he did earn a senior call-up in October.

United have mustered just two goals in their last four Premier League games and their need for an injection of creativity is apparent.

Football writer Liam Canning and Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette have been among those to make note of their struggles:

The team's main driving force, Paul Pogba, has been out since September, and the impact of his absence has become apparent in recent weeks.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is also not playing Juan Mata, who was an unused substitute against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and out of the squad entirely against Chelsea.

The responsibilities have therefore rested on Henrikh Mkhitaryan's shoulders, but the Armenian has been under-performing of late and added little spark to the team's play in the final third.

Pogba's eventual return should help, but a dip into the transfer market may be necessary to provide another option.

Melo's form is promising enough to attract the clubs he has, and while he may not yet be the finished article given his age, his potential could make him a shrewd buy.