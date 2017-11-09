    Gabriel Jesus Reportedly Set to Be Offered New Manchester City Contract

    Rory Marsden
November 9, 2017

    Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Manchester City are reportedly preparing to offer Gabriel Jesus a new contract worth over £100,000 per week less than a year after he joined the club. 

    According to Martyn Ziegler and Paul Hirst in the Times, the club feel he has earned a wage increase from his current £70,000-per-week terms and all parties are hoping to have him signed to a new deal before the end of the year.

    The report added Brazilian Jesus' representatives are now in Manchester to thrash out the deal.

    City agreed to sign striker Jesus from Palmeiras for £27 million in August 2016. He initially signed a five-year deal to 2021 and immediately impressed on joining up with the Sky Blues in January this year.

    He has started the 2017-18 campaign in excellent fashion, and his current career return for the club in the Premier League is 14 goals and five assists in 20 appearances, per Sky Sports Statto:

    It has been a remarkable start to life for the 20-year-old at the Etihad Stadium, and City seem to be eager to reward him for his impressive form.

    Initial signals suggested Jesus' arrival at City could spell the end of the road for Sergio Aguero, 29, at the Manchester outfit as manager Pep Guardiola seemed to favour the younger forward, per Stuart Brennan in the Manchester Evening News.

    However, in the current campaign the pair have struck up an effective partnership and netted 15 goals between them in the first 11 Premier League games. 

    Aguero still has a huge amount to offer City in the remainder of his career, but in Jesus the Sky Blues have found an ideal successor for the talismanic Argentinian.

    City must want Jesus to remain as happy as possible at the Etihad and, as such, are already offering him a wage increase. 

