Calvin Johnson Trade Rumors: 2 Teams Reportedly Inquired About Ex-Lions WR

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Two teams have contacted the Detroit Lions about trading for the rights of retired wide receiver Calvin Johnson ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Lions would be willing to move Johnson if he were interested in making a comeback. Teams that contacted the former Pro Bowler found him "noncommittal at best."

Johnson, 32, last played in the 2015 season. He recorded 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns in a nine-year career.

Should Johnson be traded, whichever team acquires his rights would also be responsible for his hefty contract. The deal, which Johnson walked away from when he retired, called for him to have a $15.95 million base salary in 2016. He also had $67.7 million in base salary remaining on his contract overall.

There is no real reason to expect Johnson to return. He's been steadfast in saying he is content in retirement despite interest from teams.

Johnson told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press in May when asked about Marshawn Lynch's NFL return:

"I don't really think about it too much because I got so much going on. I came in with Marshawn. We worked out together down in Orlando with Tom Shaw. I'm going to see him next week because I'm going out there to work with Oakland. But I don't feel any kind of mixed emotions about it now. It doesn't make me think about coming back, not at all."

Lynch also retired following the 2015 season but returned this year with his hometown Oakland Raiders.

At this point, the overwhelming odds are Johnson will remain retired.