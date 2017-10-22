WWE TLC 2017 Matches: Kurt Angle, Auska's Debut and Moments That Will Define PPV

Credit: WWE.com

Target Center in Minneapolis will be home to Sunday's WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view, an event forced into disarray by illness and Superstar scratches just days before it hits the WWE Network airwaves.

Kurt Angle returns to the squared circle for his first WWE match in 11 years, replacing Roman Reigns in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match main event. SmackDown Live's AJ Styles fills in for an ill Bray Wyatt, battling Finn Balor in a match that is the stuff of wrestling fans' dreams.

Mickie James will challenge for the Raw Women's Championship, Asuka makes her long-awaited main-roster debut and Enzo Amore will look to regain the cruiserweight title he recently lost to Kalisto.

Though the card may look nothing like WWE originally intended it to, it has the potential to surprise fans and provide them with an entertaining show. More important, these moments will leave the WWE Universe buzzing, ensuring TLC is on the lips of every fan who tunes in Sunday night.

Kurt Angle's Return to the Ring

There are plenty of arguments to be made about Angle's return to the squared circle and whether it is being wasted on a throwaway match, but the fact of the matter is it is happening whether anyone likes it or not.

The Olympic gold medalist will team with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to battle The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Kane and Braun Strowman in the event's namesake contest. The match should be every bit as wild and unpredictable as fans expect but will take on a new element with Angle involved.

He will provide fans with a taste of a dream match with Cesaro, clash with Monster Among Men Strowman and possibly ignite a rivalry with intercontinental champion The Miz.

His presence will be the biggest story of the match, barring any incredible bumps that leave someone injured, while his addition will almost certainly result in a fantastic bout, even if he lacks the chemistry with Rollins and Ambrose that Reigns has.

Hopefully he stays safe given his history of injuries and basks in the spotlight of his first match inside a Vince McMahon-owned ring in more than a decade.

Asuka's Debut

The Empress of Tomorrow will make her much-anticipated main-roster debut Sunday night, squaring off with former foe Emma in a rematch of their surprise hit from TakeOver: London in December 2015.

On that night in the UK, the Superstars delivered a strong bout that was ultimately little more than a tally on Asuka's undefeated resume.

Sunday night, she will look to continue her winning ways as she battles a talented in-ring performer who just cannot get the support of WWE Creative behind her.

The match has the potential to live up to their previous encounter, though Asuka's shoulder injury and consequent ring rust could play a role in the overall quality of the contest.

The outcome is not at all in doubt. Nor has it ever been. Asuka will roll over Emma and instantly establish herself as a Superstar in title contention.

It will be a watershed moment in the career of the celebrated Japanese competitor and one fans look back upon as a truly special moment in TLC history.

That is if fans react the way WWE is hoping they will.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Two of the most notable Superstars in Bullet Club history will battle for the first time Sunday night, as AJ Styles squares off with Finn Balor in a match made possible by Bray Wyatt's illness-related late scratch.

Two of the most celebrated in-ring perfomers of their generation, Styles and Balor will meet in a match with zero build or story, made possible only because WWE Creative blurred the lines of the brand extension by bringing Styles over for a Raw pay-per-view with to real rhyme or reason for doing so.

Forget questioning the logic of the contest or why it exists in the first place. Sometimes, things just happen in WWE, and many times it is to the benefit of the audience. This will be one such moment.

Styles and Balor will tear the house down in Minneapolis Sunday night with a bout that should, on paper, be a Match of the Year candidate. The popularity of the Superstars will split the crowd, leaving the WWE faithful to choose which Superstar they want to win.

A red-hot crowd, incredible athleticism and two world-class in-ring storytellers should make for an unforgettable match that single-handedly elevates the status of the show.