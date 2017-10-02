MLB Playoffs 2017: Round-by-Round Picks and Predictions

9 of 9

Phil Long/Associated Press

A year after they came within a win of capturing their first World Series title since 1948, the Indians don't have a legitimate weakness that will prevent them from getting it done this time around.

When they entered the 2016 playoffs, one could point to a banged-up pitching staff and a relatively non-lethal offense as potential deal-breakers. Neither of these issues exists this year, and there aren't any trade-offs. The Indians really have everything.

Of course, one can also say the Dodgers have everything.

Despite the slide that marred the end of their 2017 campaign, both their offense and pitching staffs are star-studded and rounded out with more than enough depth. Also deserving of an overdue mention is their defense, which was the most efficient in MLB this season.

In a matchup between the two teams, however, Cleveland's everything would overpower Los Angeles' everything.

Since it collects strikeouts and suppresses walks better than anyone, the Indians pitching staff is ideally suited to beat a Dodgers offense that can be patient to a fault. And beyond simply being the better of the two, Cleveland's offense is also more well-balanced. It can handle patience, contact, power and baserunning.

The Indians are perfectly designed to win the World Series. Let's all have a seat and watch them do so.

The Pick: Indians in 5

