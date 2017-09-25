Presidents Cup 2017 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, TV Info and Live Stream

Harry How/Getty Images

The 2017 Presidents Cup will pit a team of America's finest golfing talent against a group of international outsiders as one of the sport's most celebrated tournaments makes its return on Thursday.

The opening ceremony will mark the beginning of this year's head-to-head between the U.S. and all other comers, with Steve Stricker captaining the 2017 selection of American big guns.

Nick Price was tasked with captaining the international squad, a roster that includes the likes of Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott.

NBC and the Golf Channel will share broadcasting of the 2017 Presidents Cup, although only with the former will spectators be able to catch the opening ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Read on for further details of the opening ceremony, along with a preview of the two-team tournament

Date: Thursday, September 28

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. BST

TV Info: NBC (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

Preview

The United States will be considered heavy favourites to retain their title at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey this weekend, considering they're targeting a seventh successive Presidents Cup victory in 2017.

What's more, absences and injuries mean the international team has been stunted somewhat, while Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are just some of the star names present for the host nation:

There is an air of uncertainty to the fixture, however, when one considers this will be the first time the competition is held at Liberty National, meaning either of the two teams could take to it better.

The Jersey City location doesn't appear likely to be a walkover, either, judging by the difficulty of the opening hole:

The United States would be wise to beware just how comfortable the internationals will be on American soil, too, after golf writer Doug Ferguson noted just how many have residences not far from this weekend's venue:

The international team has won the Presidents Cup only once in 11 editions of the tournament, and even then, that success came almost two decades ago in 1998.

On average, the United States team looks a lot more talented than its international equivalent, although an elite star like Day could change their fortunes after he warmed up with a fine showing at the BMW Championship last weekend:

For the third time in his career—and in succession—Price will captain the international rabble in the hopes they can force an upset over their American hosts in front of their own fans.

It's a tall order for any team, but in a brand-new setting, the international players will have every chance to stage a surprise and end a 19-year Presidents Cup hoodoo in the process.