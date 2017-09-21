Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Says He No Longer Dreams of Real Madrid Move

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no longer dreams of moving to Real Madrid and has revealed he held talks with Paris Saint-Germain during the summer.

The Gabon international spoke about his future and why he didn't leave BVB during the summer in a recent interview with RMC (h/t FourFourTwo):

"I have no dream. I shall no longer speak of Madrid. They don't want me. This is not a problem. I move on. I am well in Dortmund.

"I feel that the clubs don't want to go too far [with me]. I'm inevitably frustrated. We had an agreement with Borussia that I could leave. It didn't happen. It is a disappointment. But I'm also happy to stay. ...

"At the beginning of June I met Nasser. It was before Antero Henrique's arrival. And when Henrique came to PSG, they decided that they wouldn't take me.

"Milan offered me something. I was very interested by the project. It did not happen for many reasons."

The 28-year-old was linked with a return to Milan throughout the summer and popped up in PSG rumours, but he stayed at BVB.

He has spoken at length about his desire to play for Real, explaining to Soccer Laduma's David Kappel how his grandfather lived near Madrid, and it was his dream to see him sign for the La Liga giants.

With Dortmund's shift toward younger attacking options, many assumed Aubameyang would be sold in the summer. The speedster put together a fantastic 2016-17 campaign that saw him beat Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski to the Bundesliga top scorer's title. Here are some of his highlights:

Karim Benzema's contract extension ruled out Real's need for a new starter at the striker position, and PSG's moves for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ended his chances of a transfer to the French capital. Milan spent heavily in the summer but opted for Andre Silva to lead the attack.