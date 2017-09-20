Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Agree on New Contract Until 2021

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has committed his future to the club, signing a new long-term contract.

The forward's decision to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu was confirmed by the club on Wednesday, with Benzema signing until 2021.

In recent seasons, the Frenchman has been consistently linked with a move away from the Spanish capital. However, Benzema has ended any lingering speculation that he could be on his way out of Madrid with this deal.

The former Lyon man has played an understated yet significant role as part of Los Blancos' squad since his arrival at the club in 2009.

At the point of the attack, Benzema does a selfless job. The forward runs the channels, pins down opposition defenders and brings team-mates into the game.

While he may not be quite as prolific as Ronaldo, Benzema has also been a regular source of goals for Madrid. During the 2015-16 La Liga season, he bagged 24 times and added four more in the UEFA Champions League, which the team went on to win.

In 2016-17, Benzema was only on target 11 times in the Spanish top flight, and earlier in the year some expressed concerns about giving the 29-year-old an extension.

"The Bernabeu despairs at his idleness (gesturally and actually)," said Tomas Roncero of AS. "Everything comes to the end of its cycle. I see this as the end of Benzema's era in Madrid. The club can renew his contract, but it seems to me like a mistake."

However, once again the Frenchman was vital in Madrid being crowned kings of European football for the third time in four years.

Currently injured, Benzema has had a tough start to this season. Per OptaJose, he's struggled to find the target consistently:

A contract until 2021 is a big show of faith from Madrid. That'll take Benzema into the twilight of his career, and while he's been a tremendous servant for the club since joining in 2009, it'd be a surprise if he was still starting games at that time—especially as Los Blancos are renowned for bringing in the most exciting forwards in world football.

Nonetheless, manager Zinedine Zidane will be delighted to have tied the player down. Benzema is proved on the big stage, attuned to the club's style of play and regularly chips in with crucial goals. For the short term at least, having the striker around can only be to Madrid's benefit.