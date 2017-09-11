Stephen Curry Responds to Kevin Durant's Comments on Under Armour Sneakers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

During an August episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant told the host that "Nobody wants to play in Under Armours."

His teammate Stephen Curry—who has an endorsement deal with Under Armour—took exception to those comments and met with Durant to iron things out.

"I told him that he has a certain opinion based on his experience growing up in the Nike business," Curry said, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. "What that means when it comes to the competition among shoe brands and universities and the whole grassroots system and whatnot—he's entitled to that opinion obviously... But when it comes to what I'm trying to do with Under Armour, and what the Curry brand means and what Under Armour basketball means, that statement does not ring true at all."

He added, "Where we were four years ago, and where we are now—you can't tell me nobody wants to wear our shoes. I know for a fact that they do."

Curry noted that the comments hadn't angered him or created a rift between the two stars, however.

"I understand how what we do and the team that we are and the success we've had, no matter what anybody says it's going to be blowing up..." he noted. "Especially when it's the opportunity to make it look (controversial)... Like I said, it's nothing that's going to break up the locker room."

Like Curry, Durant has his own signature shoe. But Durant rides with Nike, and he clearly isn't a huge fan of Under Armour's offerings.

It's hard to imagine a differing opinion on style affecting a team that just won an NBA championship and is expected to win a few more in the coming years, however. Durant and Curry, along with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, have given the Warriors the deadliest core in the NBA and one that is poised to become an NBA dynasty in the coming years.

Were that pending dynasty derailed by a shoe rivalry, it would certainly be one of the stranger beefs in NBA history.