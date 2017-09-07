Top Prospect Victor Robles Reportedly Called Up by Nationals

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Victor Robles will get his first view of the major leagues after the Washington Nationals called up their highly touted prospect Thursday.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported the news, noting the 20-year-old is an "outfielder with huge tools and knack to get on base."

MLB.com lists him as the top player in the Nationals organization and the No. 4 prospect in all of baseball.

With Yoan Moncada and Amed Rosario already making their debuts, Robles trailed only New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres on this list among players who were still in the minors.

Robles was hitting .324 with a .394 on-base percentage in 37 games in Double-A despite being on average 4.2 years younger than his opponents, per Baseball Reference. The problem is his lack of experience, with his 158 plate appearances for the Harrisburg Senators his only playing time above A-ball.

He was only promoted from the Single-A Potomac Nationals at the end of July.

However, his mentality could be a plus as he heads to the next level.

"I think he's got some leadership ability to him," Senators manager Matt LeCroy said last week, per Todd Dybas of the Washington Times. "He's really passionate when he plays. He's got a little style to him. I think he understands he has a chance to be really good. He's not arrogant, but he's got that confident look to him that he'll compete with anybody and he's not afraid of that competition. To me, that's going to benefit him."

The Nationals already have an 18-game lead in the National League East entering Thursday, but Robles could be a quality addition down the stretch and possibly in the postseason if he lives up to expectations.