NHL 18: Review of Elite Teams and Player Ratings Ahead of Release Date

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NHL 18, the latest installment of EA Sports' hockey franchise video game, hits stores Friday.

The game will see a number of notable changes, highlighted by the NHL Threes mode and the addition of the Vegas Golden Knights.

But the rosters and team composition remains the most important part of the game. Connor McDavid, the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner and cover athlete for NHL 18, is the game's joint-highest-rated player at 93 overall.

Here is a look at the top teams and players from this year's game.

Player Ratings

Left Wing

Alex Ovechkin, 92 Jamie Benn, 90 Taylor Hall, 87 Brad Marchand, 87 Johnny Gaudreau, 87 Max Pacioretty, 87 Artemi Panarin, 86 Filip Forsberg, 86 Eric Staal, 85 Gabriel Landeskog, 85

Right Wing

Patrick Kane, 91 Vladimir Tarasenko, 90 Nikita Kucherov, 89 Joe Pavelski, 88 Blake Wheeler, 87 David Pastrnak, 87 Jakub Voracek, 87 Wayne Simmonds, 86 Patrik Laine, 86 Phil Kessel, 86



Center

Connor McDavid, 93 Sidney Crosby, 93 Evgeni Malkin, 92 Steven Stamkos, 91 John Tavares, 90 Nicklas Backstrom, 89 Patrice Bergeron, 89 Ryan Getzlaf, 89 Tyler Seguin, 89 Jonathan Toews, 89



Defensemen

Erik Karlsson, 91 Drew Doughty, 91 Brent Burns, 90 Victor Hedman, 90 Duncan Keith, 90 Ryan Suter, 89 Shea Weber, 89 Kris Letang, 88 Roman Josi, 88 Alex Pietrangelo, 88

Goaltender

Carey Price, 92 Braden Holtby, 90 Sergei Bobrovsky, 89 Cory Schneider, 89 Matt Murray, 88 Henrik Lundqvist, 88 Devan Dubnyk, 88 Tuukka Rask, 88 Corey Crawford, 87 Cam Talbot, 87



Elite Team Previews

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals led the NHL last season in regular-season points, and their ratings reflect one of the best rosters in the sport. They have three players who rank inside the top 10 at their respective positions, highlighted by top-rated winger Alex Ovechkin (92). The Russian is tied with Carey Price and Evgeni Malkin for the third-highest rating in the game, behind Sidney Crosby and McDavid.

Braden Holtby is the second-best goaltender in the game behind Carey Price. The 27-year-old posted a 42-13-6 record last season with a 2.07 goals-against average and 92.5 save percentage.

Nicklas Backstrom ranks sixth among centers with an 89 rating. He put up 86 points during the 2016-17 season, highlighted by 63 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Winners of back-to-back Stanley Cups, the Pittsburgh Penguins are understandably loaded in NHL 18. Their roster features five top-10 players, led by Crosby, who is still just 30 despite feeling like he's been around since NHL '94. Crosby scored 44 goals, the second-highest total of his career, as part of an 89-point season in 2016-17.

Malkin will once again be the most overqualified second-line center in the sport. Injuries remain an issue—he's missed at least 20 games in four of the past five seasons—but Malkin is nearly as great as Crosby when he's on the ice.

Goaltender Matt Murray lost the shadow of Marc-Andre Fleury but gained a whole lot of pressure. Murray was stellar last season and is a solid 88 rating despite having only 62 regular-season games under his belt. Fleury is now with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Veterans Kris Letang (88) and Phil Kessel (86) also make appearances at their respective positions.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks led the Western Conference in points last season and are represented by four top-10 players. Patrick Kane leads all right wingers, with a 91 overall rating, having avoided injury for the second straight season to put up 89 points.

Duncan Keith's 90 overall rating means he's tied for third among all defensemen. Having turned 34 over the summer, he ranks among the oldest players who are still hanging around among the best players at his position.

Jonathan Toews plays the league's deepest position but snuck in among the five centers rated at 89 to stick in the top 10. Corey Crawford's 87 put him in a tie for ninth among goaltenders.