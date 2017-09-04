    Sami Khedira Gave Away 1,200 Germany-Norway Tickets to Disadvantaged Children

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    German national football team midfielder Sami Khedira attends a press conference in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on September 3, 2017, on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Germany and Norway. / AFP PHOTO / THOMAS KIENZLE (Photo credit should read THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images)
    THOMAS KIENZLE/Getty Images

    Sami Khedira has given away 1,200 tickets for Germany's Monday clash with Norway in his birthplace of Stuttgart to "local children who are disadvantaged or with cancer."

    According to the German FA (via Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN.co.uk), the Juventus and Germany midfielder has supplied tickets to 15 charity organisations for distribution, and Khedira said: "With the organising support of my family, we enable young people, who would not be there otherwise, to attend the match."

    Khedira, 30, missed Germany's clash with Czech Republic on Friday through injury but is hopeful of a return against Norway:

    The 2-1 victory for Joachim Low's side over the Czechs saw Germany maintain their five-point lead at the top of Group C in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, and a win over Norway could confirm their place in the Russia tournament if other results go their way.

    Squawka hailed Khedira's charitable gesture and explained the international veteran also plans to meet with the young beneficiaries:

    The match at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena will serve as a homecoming for Khedira, who came through the youth ranks at Stuttgart before spending four seasons in the club's senior side from 2006. 

