Triple H Says Ronda Rousey 'Would Be Great' in WWE, Sides Have 'Stayed in Touch'

WWE executive Triple H said Thursday the company has remained in touch with former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and would be interested in giving her an opportunity if professional wrestling is an avenue she'd like to pursue.

ESPN passed along comments from the longtime Superstar, who currently serves as the WWE's executive vice president of talent, live events and creative. He's confident Rousey could shine if she chose to join the WWE in the future.

"I think she would be great at it because she would dedicate herself just as she has done with everything else in her life," he said.

Rousey's future remains up in the air as she's taken time away from the UFC to focus on her personal life, highlighted by getting married to fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne, and other projects outside of the Octagon.

On Friday, UFC President Dana White said on the Rich Eisen Show a decision hasn't been made about the possibility of future fights, per ESPN.com.

"And she's in a good place; she's really happy, and she hasn't announced her retirement or anything like that," White said. "She's focusing on this wedding."

Rousey most recently fought last December when she suffered a first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes. It was her second consecutive defeat, the other coming to Holly Holm, after 12 straight wins to begin her MMA career, which transformed her into one of the sport's biggest stars.

The 30-year-old California native has made her presence felt on the WWE stage, as well.

In 2015, she made an appearance alongside The Rock at WrestleMania 31 during a standoff with Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE chairman Vince McMahon. The UFC star proceeded to toss both members of The Authority out of the ring.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see her brought in for mostly major events, similar to notable part-time WWE workers like Brock Lesnar, to generate additional hype for shows like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. But Triple H told ESPN it could also be a full-time option if she wanted.

In addition, Rousey's nickname, Rowdy, is an ode to wrestling legend Roddy Piper.