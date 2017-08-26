Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight Time: PPV Coverage Info and Fight Preview

John Locher/Associated Press

The most interesting fight of the year has finally arrived, with Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor just hours away from finally meeting in the ring.

The pay-per-view event of the year has always been about the money, and it's in line to make plenty of it. With an $89.95-99.95 price tag depending on whether you want high definition and buys expected to be through the roof, the two athletes will leave tonight even more wealthy than they were leading into the circus that was the pre-fight hype.

But all that hype now gives way to an actual fight. As with any Mayweather bout, the question is whether it will be worth the price of admission.

Here's a look at all the information you'll need to catch the fight on pay-per-view as well as a preview of the bout.

Date: August 26, 2017

Time: Main Card starts at 9 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime Pay-per-view

Live Stream: Showtime Pay-per-view

McGregor Wins If...

Mayweather has truly taken a step back at 40 years old and isn't prepared for McGregor's volume. One thing McGregor usually delivers on is his promise to be aggressive and come forward. In the world of MMA, the Notorious is a great pressure fighter.

That's something that will likely translate to boxing, and McGregor made mention of it in his post-weigh-in interview, per Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting.

"You know that, he looks blown out. Full of water. He's not gonna keep my pace," McGregor said. "Trust me on that. That's the worst shape I've ever seen him."

Combinations have always been the key to combating counterpunchers. Mayweather is one of the best counterpunchers of all time, so McGregor will need to overload Money's defense with volume.

Another place where McGregor will need to challenge Mayweather is in the clinch. It's is one of the few places that should have some direct correlation. While McGregor's clinch work isn't a specialty in his cage fighting, it does represent a place where Mayweather will be more easily hit—especially off the breaks.

If McGregor is able to flood Mayweather with volume, cut off the ring and utilize the clinch to land punches, he can win this fight.

Mayweather Wins If...

He can get McGregor swiping at air. Mayweather is one of the best defensive fighters in the history of boxing, and frustration is his game.

He's as slick as they come in the defense, and it sets up some excellent counters. Hybrid Shoot showcased an example of what his elusiveness can do to a fighter:

Money has spent his time on the promotion trail promising things are going to be different this time. In the latter half of his career, defense has been the name of the game for him, but he says this time is going to be different.

"I say I guarantee it won't go the distance. He says it's not going the distance," he said, per Dan Rafael of ESPN. "I say it's not going the distance. So it's obvious we going to come out from the opening bell and drop bombs."

After his fight against Manny Pacquiao was a dud, it should comes as no surprise. If that's actually a forecast for how he'll fight McGregor, it will be shocking.

Instead, expect Mayweather to take the easiest path to his retirement money. He'll look for opportunities to counter, play defense and lead only when he feels he can get to McGregor.

Anything else would be to play into the Irish brawler's hands.

Prediction

The atmosphere will be electric when this fight kicks off. There are just a lot of unknowns as this fight is really the first of its kind in many ways.

After that initial start, fans might be in for another disappointment.

McGregor could bring the fight to Mayweather and make it the early going interesting. Once Mayweather gets settled in, though, we could be in for his usual deliberate point-fighting.

To the avid boxing fan, it's a beautiful class in the sweet science. To those who want to see more action, it's a night of frustration.

The initial clash between the two fighters will be interesting. If McGregor has a hope of ending Mayweather's night, it will be in the first few rounds. However, if Mayweather starts to get his reads and timing, it's going to be a long night for McGregor and viewers.

Mayweather by unanimous decision