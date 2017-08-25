    Mayweather vs. McGregor: Fight Card Odds and Undercard Predictions

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 23: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on August 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The biggest fight in combat sports history is now just one day away, as Floyd Mayweather Jr. takes on Conor McGregor in the most hyped boxing match in history inside of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

    Both fighters will hit the scales today to make the 154-pound limit, which shouldn't be a problem for either fighter regardless of Mayweather's claims about McGregor's weight cutting issues, which seem to be nothing but just hot air.

    To set all the weight cutting questions with McGregor, he has never missed weight in his career and has fought the majority of his career in the UFC at 145-pounds. 154 pounds is easy for him, so let's move on.

    There are a couple of other fights happening Saturday night before the main event that will catch the eye of fight fans around the world, with Gervonta Davis, Mayweather's protege, up against Francisco Fonseca particularly enticing. 

    Official odds are courtesy of OddsShark

                

    PPV Card (9 p.m. ET)

    • Floyd Mayweather (-450) vs. Conor McGregor (+325), super welterweight
    • Badou Jack (-450) Nathan Cleverly (+325), light heavyweight
    • Gervonta Davis (-5000) Francisco Fonseca (+1400), junior lightweight
    • Andrew Tabiti (-300) vs. Steve Cunningham (+230), cruiserweight

            

    Undercard (7 p.m. ET on Fox)

    • Yordenis Ugas (-190) vs. Thomas Dulorme (+155), welterweight 
    • Juan Heraldez (+180) vs. Jose Miguel Borrego (-230), junior welterweight
    • Kevin Newman vs. Antonio Hernandez, super middleweight 
    • Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc, super middleweight

                  

    Undercard predictions

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Gervonta Davis of The United States (Black Gloves) fights Liam Walsh of England (Red Gloves) in the IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship match at Copper Box Arena on May 20, 2017 in London, England.
    Alex Pantling/Getty Images

    If you're looking a new fighter to keep a watch for in the future, Davis is the guy to watch. The super featherweight sports an 18-0 record with nine consecutive knockout finishes, and he's only 22 years old.

    Davis will go up against a fellow undefeated prospect in Fonseca for the IBF super featherweight title. While Fonseca is no chump, this fight is set up for fans and pundits to witness firsthand one of the new faces off boxing as Mayweather rides into the sunset, win or lose, with hundreds of millions of dollars in his pocket.

    Look for Davis to take care of Fonseca in early rounds, sending him to the canvas in the fourth. 

    Diehard boxing fans may have already heard of Davis heading into tomorrow's fight card, but for Andrew Tabiti, this could truly be his coming out party if he plays his cards right.

    In his way is Steve Cunningham, a two-time division championship past his prime but still very dangerous. This won't be the fight of the night by any means, but it's a must-win for Tabiti to step into the spotlight of the cruiserweight division, and he'll earn it via split-decision. 

    Last but not least, Badou Jack is back.

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 22: Boxer Badou Jack arrives at Toshiba Plaza on August 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jack will challenge Nathan Cleverly for his WBA light heavyweight title at T-Mobile Arena on August 26 in Las Vegas.
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    For boxing fans who haven't had the opportunity to watch Jack fight before, you're in luck, because Jack is making his debut at light heavyweight after vacating his super middleweight titles. 

    Coming off a draw against James DeGale earlier this year, Jack needs an impressive performance against a formidable fighter like Nathan Cleverly, even though Cleverly hasn't been in the best of form in his recent bouts.

    Jack will come out aggressive and look to work Cleverly's body en route to a unanimous decision victory.  

