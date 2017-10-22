    Malik Hooker Ruled Out vs. Jaguars with Knee Injury Suffered on Blindside Hit

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 13: Malik Hooker #29 of the Indianapolis Colts in action during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lions won 24-10. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker has been hounded by injuries over the past year, and he was dealt another blow Sunday after the team announced he wouldn't return to Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an unspecified knee injury. 

    B/R's Ian Wharton described the play that ultimately ended Hooker's afternoon:

    It's another stroke of bad luck for Hooker, who had shoulder and sports hernia surgeries prior to April's draft. The Ohio State product also battled a hamstring ailment that landed him on the physically unable to perform list in advance of training camp. 

    Hooker was then bothered by a shoulder problem in mid-August and was forced to miss valuable practice reps as he got accustomed to life in the Colts secondary. 

    The No. 15 overall pick came into Sunday's contested with 20 total tackles and three interceptions through the team's first six games working alongside Darius Butler. 

    With Clayton Geathers already on PUP with a neck injury, the Colts could be in serious trouble on the back end if Hooker misses more time. Geathers is scheduled to resume practicing in a limited capacity this week.

