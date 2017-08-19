Aaron Judge Breaks Record for Most Consecutive Games with Strikeout

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set an MLB record Saturday by striking out in his 36th consecutive game.

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Judge broke the record previously set by Montreal Expos pitcher Bill Stoneman in 1971:

Judge took sole possession of the dubious distinction when Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale struck him out swinging in the top of the fifth inning.

Judge previously broke the record for most consecutive games with a strikeout by a position player on Wednesday against the New York Mets, surpassing Adam Dunn.

Despite his recent struggles, Judge is having a spectacular season that will almost certainly net him the American League Rookie of the Year award and warrant AL MVP consideration as well.

He is hitting .286 with 37 home runs and 80 RBI, and he is among the biggest reasons the Yankees currently hold the AL's top wild-card spot.

Judge hit .329 with 30 homers and 66 RBI in the first half of the season, but entering Saturday's game, he was hitting just .181 with seven home runs and 14 RBI in 33 second-half games.

The 25-year-old is second in the American League in strikeouts behind only Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano, and he is projected to finish with 218.