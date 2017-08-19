Blair Walsh Says Former Vikings Teammates Taunted Him During Preseason Game

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh was the subject of taunts from the Minnesota Vikings' sideline during Friday night's preseason tilt at CenturyLink Field.

According to ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia, Walsh responded to members of his old team by gesturing toward them after he drilled two 52-yard field goals in the second half of Seattle's 20-13 win.

"I felt like it was nothing that was serious or meant to be hurtful, but I wanted to let them know that it just wasn't going to roll off," Walsh said, per Kapadia. "I didn't say anything though. Just looked at them."

"I simply was just responding to getting taunted," Walsh added. "I didn't say anything. When you've got guys who were your teammates for five years yelling at you when you're trying to kick, it's just odd. And I hope they were in jest. And I hope they didn't mean it because I didn't mean anything with mine, but it was definitely not out of nowhere."

Walsh spent four-and-a-half seasons with the Vikings before he was cut last November.

The move came less than a year after Walsh missed a 27-yard game-winning field-goal attempt in a wild card playoff game against the Seahawks.

Through two preseason games, Walsh has converted 4-of-5 field-goal attempts and all eight of his extra-point tries.