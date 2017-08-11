    JuJu Smith-Schuster Leaves Steelers' Preseason Opener vs. Giants with Concussion

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2017

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) takes the handoff from quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in the first half of Friday's preseason opener against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, according to the team's public relations department.            

    The rookie out of USC picked up 13 yards on two touches, including a nine-yard rush, before he left the game.      

    It's been a bumpy offseason for Smith-Schuster, who missed time at the start of training camp after he tweaked his ankle in the team's first practice, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

    Now banged up again, Smith-Schuster figures to miss valuable practice reps as he works his way through the NFL's concussion protocol. 

    In the meantime, Eli Rogers, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter should all pick up extra reps alongside Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant with Smith-Schuster and Sammie Coates (knee scope) sidelined. 

