Evan Longoria Hits for Cycle vs. Astros

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria hit for his first career cycle Tuesday night in a 6-4 win against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The defining swing came in the ninth inning, when Longoria ripped a two-out double after smacking a two-run home run in the first, a triple in the third and a single to left field in the seventh.

Longoria was initially ruled out after sliding into second base in the ninth, but the call was overturned upon review:

Longoria joined B.J. Upton as the only players in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He's also the sixth player in Major League Baseball to achieve the feat this season, per MLB's official Twitter account.

It's fitting that Longoria started August with a cycle, namely because he was on a tear at the plate all through July.

After batting a solid .283 in June, Longoria broke out and slashed .320/.333/.505 with four home runs, 15 RBI and a .838 OPS in 105 plate appearances.

Now in the thick of the American League Wild Card race, the Rays will hope Longoria can stay hot through August as they seek their first trip to the postseason since 2013.