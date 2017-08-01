    Jon Lester Notches 2,000th Career Strikeout vs. Diamondbacks

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 01: Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on August 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Jon Lester on Tuesday became the 25th left-handed pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach 2,000 strikeouts.

    Lester joined the exclusive club in the top of the fourth inning when he struck out Arizona Diamondbacks pinch hitter Jack Reinheimer.

    According to ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers, the only other active southpaws with 2,000 strikeouts are CC Sabathia, Cole Hamels and Clayton Kershaw.

    It was an eventful evening for Lester, who also did some surprising damage at the plate.

    Though the 33-year-old entered Tuesday as a lifetime .072 hitter, he connected on the first home run of his career, launching a two-run shot to left-center in the bottom of the third inning:

    Lester finished 2-for-2 at the plate and struck out nine over four innings on the bump, allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Keuchel Right to Be Mad Astros Blew Deadline Chance

      Danny Knobler
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Evan Longoria Hits for Cycle vs. Astros

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers Down Braves for 9th Straight Win

      Andy McCullough
      via latimes.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Pirates' Marte Leaps into Stands to Rob Home Run

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com