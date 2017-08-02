Forrest Lamp Carted off Field at Chargers Camp with Apparent Leg Injury

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive lineman Forrest Lamp suffered an apparent right leg injury Wednesday during the team's practice.

Per Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News, Lamp had to be carted off the field after sustaining the apparent injury to his leg.

Los Angeles added Lamp in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. The Western Kentucky product was a four-year starter with the Hilltoppers, showcasing an intriguing combination of size and athleticism to give him among the most versatility of any lineman in the class.

The 23-year-old Florida native also put together a strong track record of durability during his time at the collegiate level. He appeared in 51 of a possible 53 games across four years at WKU. He did suffer a high-ankle sprain leading up to the Senior Bowl, though.

If the first-year contributor is forced to miss time with the latest ailment, veteran Kenny Wiggins should be in line to fill the void at guard after appearing in 28 games over the past two seasons. Donavon Clark could also be given a chance to earn a place in L.A.'s front five if Wiggins struggles.

Ultimately, Lamp's ability to play anywhere along the offensive line gives head coach Anthony Lynn some flexibility when it comes to building the lineup. While guard is the best fit, how the line performs if he's sidelined for a while could lead to a position switch.