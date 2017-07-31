Dodgers' Kyle Farmer Hits Walk-Off Double to Beat Giants in 1st MLB At-Bat

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kyle Farmer got quite a introduction to the majors Sunday night, hitting a walk-off double in his first career at-bat.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network summed up the situation:

The Dodgers trailed 2-1 in the 11th inning, but his two-run double handed Los Angeles the 3-2 victory over the rival San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

The catcher has been with the team since being promoted Friday, but he hadn't seen action until extra innings Sunday night. After going down 0-2 in the count, he worked it full before hitting a double to right field off Albert Suarez.

MLB captured the game-winning hit and ensuing celebration:

Farmer is only considered the No. 29 prospect in the Dodgers organization by MLB.com, but he had been crushing the ball in the minors. In 81 games between Double-A and Triple-A, the 26-year-old hit .326 with nine home runs and 20 doubles.

With Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes also on the roster, it might be difficult to find playing time for the young catcher, but the clutch performance likely earned him more at-bats.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers continue to dominate the National League, improving to 74-31 with the win. They currently hold a 14-game lead in the National League West and are 11 games better than anyone else in the NL.