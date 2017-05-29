Cowboys CB Nolan Carroll Arrested for DWI, Mugshot Released

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested early Monday morning for DWI and was released in the afternoon.

WFAA Dallas reported the news and provided the mugshot:

Carroll signed with the Cowboys in March after spending the previous three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The recent deal was worth $10 million over three years, per Tom Pelissero of USA Today.

He is expected to replace Morris Claiborne in the starting lineup, although the team also added Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis in the NFL draft.

Carroll started all 16 games last season for the Eagles as well as all 11 he played the previous year before an ankle injury ended his season. Prior to his time in Philadelphia, he spent his first four seasons as a useful member of the Miami Dolphins secondary.