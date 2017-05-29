WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 29

9 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Former Shield mates and WWE champions Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins headlined Monday's show.

After some early stalemates, Reigns caught Rollins with a nasty right hand and followed up with the Drive-By, which sent Rollins ribs-first into the steel post. Rollins shook off the pain to catch Reigns with a dive and seize control ahead of the commercial timeout.

Reigns worked his former tag team partner's ribs and midsection, showing an in-ring arrogance not typically associated with The Big Dog.

Rollins fought back, delivering a dive to the arena floor that rendered Reigns vulnerable. Rollins launched himself off the ropes and right into the Superman Punch, which only scored Reigns a count of two.

Rollins recovered and countered the Spear into a roll-up for two, then blasted Reigns with a kick to the face. The Kingslayer delivered a corner powerbomb, but Reigns bounced right out of the corner with a second Superman Punch.

Back in control, Rollins delivered a frog splash, but the rib injury that plagued him throughout the match led to a brief hesitation that may have cost him the victory.

Late, Rollins tried for the Phoenix Splash, but Reigns rolled out of the way. Reigns caught Rollins with the Spear to score the win.

Result

Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins.

Grade

A

Analysis

Reigns' victory capped off a pay-per-view quality match that electrified fans for the first time since the Triple Threat match earlier in the show.

The chemistry between the two was responsible for a strong match that saw each man take control, get their stuff in and convince fans they might actually win before Reigns put an end to Rollins' chances with the Spear.

The only complaint was the lack of Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt. A show-closing brawl might have put over the Extreme Rules main event on a night when the pay-per-view was not nearly hyped enough. At the same time, that would have been predictable and formulaic, something this writer has accused Raw of being far too often in recent months.

Reigns winning and positioning himself as the clear favorite to win creates underdogs of his four opponents, and should one of them win, the reaction will be thunderous.

If nothing else, this created a genuine want for more Reigns vs. Rollins sometime in the near future.