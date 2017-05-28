Brandon Jacobs Says He Will 'Expose' Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Will Fire HC

Seth Perlman/Associated Press

Brandon Jacobs isn't a fan of Jim Harbaugh and believes he has the power to bring down the current Michigan coach.

The former New York Giants running back, who played one season under Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers, made a bold statement on Twitter on Saturday:

Jacobs appeared in only two games during the 2012 season with the 49ers. Harbaugh led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance that same season.

The tension between the coach and player arose this week in an interview with CBS Sports Radio's Tiki and Tierney.

"Let's be real," Jacobs said. "They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn't know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man."

The nine-year NFL veteran also said he had respect for Harbaugh before he got to know him.

Harbaugh responded on Twitter with biblical advice:

This led to Jacobs' implication of taking down the coach.

Despite the accusations, Harbaugh has had a lot of success in multiple levels as a football coach. He led the 49ers to a 44-19-1 record in four years in San Francisco and is 20-6 in two years at Michigan since. At this point, it would probably take a lot for the Wolverines to remove the 53-year-old.