Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Naby Keita and Benjamin Mendy

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to break their club transfer record and sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita in a deal worth £50 million this summer. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp regards Keita as the premier central midfielder in Europe and wants him to underpin Liverpool's squad in next season's UEFA Champions League.

A report from David Maddock of the Daily Mirror has detailed how Liverpool have already begun the process of trying to sign Keita: "Talks have already progressed with Keita's advisors, and the Reds would also meet his wage demands in excess of £120,000 a week."

Like Liverpool, Leipzig also earned qualification for next season's Champions League, with Keita a key figure. The Bundesliga club had hoped a hefty £50 million price tag would be enough to put off suitors.

However, Klopp remains determined to sign Keita, per Maddock: "Klopp believes Guinea international Keita is the best in his position currently operating in European football, and he has told his board the price tag should be no barrier to signing such an elite central midfielder."

Maddock's report also pointed out one other key factor in Liverpool's favour during any negotiations: "And they have a good relationship with the player's agent, who also represents Sadio Mane, Klopp's big signing of last summer."

Keita would give Klopp's squad a powerful presence in the middle of the park. The 22-year-old is at his best breaking up play and driving forward from the heart of midfield.

Although he's a formidable physical presence, Keita is also outrageously skilful on the ball, per WhoScored.com:

Keita is an asset going forward, but Liverpool may be most keen on his defensive attributes. Those qualities are spelled out by Michael Hincks of Sky Sports: "The Guinean made the sixth-most tackles (80) of any midfielder in the Bundesliga, while his 81 interceptions also puts him sixth in that category."

Liverpool need a more combative midfielder to dovetail with Adam Lallana's vision and Georginio Wijnaldum's attacking instincts. Keita would represent an obvious upgrade over Jordan Henderson, Lucas Leiva and Emre Can.

Reds to Rival Manchester City for Monaco Full-Back

One other player on Klopp's transfer radar is Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy. The French defender is a prime target for Manchester City, but Liverpool are also keen.

French source RMC (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star) noted how "Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are willing to match City's offer" for Mendy. The RMC report revealed how City boss Pep Guardiola is keen on Mendy but has yet to agree a deal with Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

City's lack of progress on any deal gives Liverpool some hope, with Harris rightly pointing out how Klopp wants to upgrade his left-back options after using converted midfielder James Milner at the position this season.

Mendy boasts the pace, power and energy to be an instant hit in the relentless, high-pressing game Klopp preaches at Anfield. The German would value Mendy's raiding runs from deep, with such movement offering natural width to a Liverpool team otherwise content to funnel play through the middle.

Mendy's movement was a key part in Monaco's free-scoring success this season. The 22-year-old provided eight assists in domestic and Champions League action, per WhoScored.com.

Klopp needs to fine-tune his squad ahead of the return to the Champions League, with more quality in midfield and at left-back obvious priorities. Both Keita and Mendy would represent marquee signings this summer, provided Liverpool are ready to spend big and can beat the competition from other top clubs in the Premier League.