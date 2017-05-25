Goldberg Praises Asuka for Having Longest Undefeated Streak in WWE History

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Former WWE Universal champion Bill Goldberg praised Asuka on Twitter on Wednesday after the Empress of Tomorrow surpassed his undefeated streak.

Asuka tweeted the following regarding the new record:

Goldberg then responded positively to the NXT Women's champion's accomplishment:

According to Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats, Asuka defeated Bianca Blair at an NXT live event on May 14 to improve to a perfect 174-0 since signing with WWE in 2015.

Goldberg's streak in WCW through 1997 and 1998 was recognized as 173-0.

Goldberg's streak came to an end at Starrcade 1998 when Scott Hall infamously shocked him with a taser, allowing Kevin Nash to pick up the victory.

Despite the end of the streak, Goldberg maintains relevancy today, as he returned to WWE to win the Universal Championship before dropping it to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Asuka came to WWE amid much fanfare after a distinguished career in Japan, and she hasn't disappointed.

The 35-year-old veteran is the longest-reigning champion of any kind in NXT history. She beat Bayley for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Dallas on April 1, 2016, and has now held the title for more than a year.

She registered another successful title defense on May 20 at NXT TakeOver: Chicago when she defeated both Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot in a Triple Threat match.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).