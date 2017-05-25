Boston Red Sox: 5 Players Who Need to Step Up ASAP After Poor Start

1 of 5

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Pablo Sandoval sparked optimism with a back-in-shape spring narrative. So far, the Kung Fu Panda has fallen flat, hitting .213 in 17 games and landing on the disabled list with a knee injury.

He's been playing rehab games with Triple-A Pawtucket, meaning a return could be imminent.

Boston fans have a right to be skeptical. Sandoval has done little right and a whole lot wrong since inking a five-year, $95 million deal with the Red Sox prior to the 2015 season.

A healthy, productive Sandoval, however, would plug the hole at third base and boost an offense that ranks almost exactly in the middle of the pack in runs scored.

He's just 30 after all, and he was a two-time All-Star and three-time champion with the San Francisco Giants.

You may say fat chance. We say that joke is too easy.