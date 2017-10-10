    Sadio Mane Out for Up to 6 Weeks Due to Hamstring Injury

    Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is set for another spell on the treatment table after suffering a hamstring injury playing for Senegal on Saturday.

    Mane is now expected to miss up to six weeks, according to the early prognosis, per the club's official website.

    The injury rates as another major blow in Mane's Liverpool career, after he suffered a serious knee problem last season that required surgery.

    Losing Mane is always a bitter blow for a Liverpool side heavily reliant on his pace and direct running in behind defences. The swift winger offers an obvious outlet for Liverpool's platoon of pass-masters in midfield. His speed and movement dovetail superbly with the vision and guile of players such as Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum.

    Without Mane, Liverpool's game often becomes condensed, with opponents content to funnel play through a crowded middle. Manager Jurgen Klopp will hope the latest injury is not a recurrence of Mane's previous knee problem, nor one set to keep the former Southampton man out for a prolonged period.

