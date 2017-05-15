Mauricio Pochettino Rumoured as Potential Manager Target for Inter Milan

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to offer Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino an annual salary of €10 million (£8.5 million) to become their new boss.

According to Sky Sport (h/t Calciomercato), the San Siro side are ready to break the bank in pursuit of a new head coach, with Stefano Pioli recently relieved of his duties.

It's noted Pochettino is among their top targets, with the same source reporting sporting director Piero Ausilio is set to hold talks with the Spurs boss in London as early as Monday.

It’s noted in the report that Pochettino is ready to listen to what the Nerazzurri have to say, although he’s said to be happy to stay in north London for a while yet.

Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

The former Espanyol and Southampton manager has been in charge at Spurs for three seasons now and under his guidance Tottenham have transformed into one of the most impressive teams in English football’s top flight.

In the previous campaign, they finished in third place in the Premier League having challenged Leicester City for top spot for long spells. This term, they’re the only side to have come close to reeling in Antonio Conte’s Chelsea juggernaut.

As noted by Jason Pettigrove of Marca, Pochettino is putting some other illustrious managers to shame with his work:

The 45-year-old’s work at Southampton and now with Spurs have seen him earn a reputation as one of the best managers in world football.

Indeed, the recruitment done by Tottenham since Pochettino walked into White Hart Lane has been outstanding. Harry Kane has evolved into the standout striker in the Premier League, Dele Alli has blossomed into one of the best young players in the world and Spurs have the strongest defence in the division too.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

It’s the way the team plays that has been so impressive, too. Tottenham are among the hardest-working and physical sides in the top flight, are versatile and inventive in their use of the ball.

Per Sky Sports Statto, they’ve been banging in the goals under their brilliant coach too:

At this stage, it’s difficult to see why Pochettino would trade Tottenham, who look primed to challenge on the domestic and European front for years to come, and Inter, a club struggling to secure a UEFA Europa League spot in Serie A.

As noted in the report, the Milan side look set for a brighter future thanks to the investment set to come from the Suning group and as such, they can tempt targets with lucrative offers. However, Pochettino is surely beyond them this point.